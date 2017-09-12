Article Submitted

In honour of World Polio Day, which is widely recognized on October 24th, the Rotary Club of Kapuskasing is walking to end polio now as part of Rotary’s 32-year mission to eradicate the crippling childhood disease polio.

42 Clubs in District 7010 are joining in this WALK to raise awareness of Rotary’s fight to END POLIO. District 7010 has 1,524 members and clubs stretch from the north in Heart, into Quebec, south and east to the 2 Peterborough Clubs and south and west to Collingwood.

In 1985, Rotary launched its PolioPlus program, the first initiative to tackle global polio eradication through the mass vaccination of children. Rotary has contributed more than $1.7 billion and countless volunteer hours to immunize more than 2.5 billion children in 122 countries.

Today, there are only three countries that have never stopped transmission of the wild poliovirus: Afghanistan, Nigeria and Pakistan. Just 37 polio cases were confirmed worldwide in 2016, which is a reduction of more than 99.9 percent since the 1980s, when the world saw about 1,000 cases per day.

Rotary will raise $50 million per year over the next three years, with every dollar to be matched with two additional dollars from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. These funds help to provide much-needed operational support, medical personnel, laboratory equipment, and educational materials for health workers and parents. Governments, corporations and private individuals all play a crucial role in funding.

About Our Rotary Club

To learn more about your local Rotary Club and the work we do locally and globally contact our Club President, Dave Millar, 705 335 1275.