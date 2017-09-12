OPP charge SRF woman for fraudulent Fentanyl
On July 4, 2017, at approximately 10:30 a.m., Cochrane officers of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) began investigating occurrences of fraud involving Fentanyl patches.
Police investigation revealed that a female had submitted counterfeit Fentanyl patches at a local pharmacy.
Therese LEBLANC, 65, of Smooth Rock Falls, Ontario has been charges with:
* Five counts of Fraud Under $5000 contrary to section 380(1)(b) of the Criminal Code of Canada (CC), as well as,
* Five counts of Adult Use, Deals, Acts on Forged Document contrary to section 368(1)(a) CC
* The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Cochrane on November 30, 2017 to answer to the charges.