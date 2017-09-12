OPP charge SRF woman for fraudulent Fentanyl

On July 4, 2017, at approximately 10:30 a.m., Cochrane officers of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) began investigating occurrences of fraud involving Fentanyl patches.

Police investigation revealed that a female had submitted counterfeit Fentanyl patches at a local pharmacy.

Therese LEBLANC, 65, of Smooth Rock Falls, Ontario has been charges with:

* Five counts of Fraud Under $5000 contrary to section 380(1)(b) of the Criminal Code of Canada (CC), as well as,

* Five counts of Adult Use, Deals, Acts on Forged Document contrary to section 368(1)(a) CC

* The accused is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Cochrane on November 30, 2017 to answer to the charges.