This past Thursday, Kapuskasing’s new Diabetes Education Centre (DEC) officially opened its doors at the Centre de santé communautaire de Kapuskasing et région.

The new DEC is the result of a partnership between the Centre de santé and Sensenbrenner Hospital.

“The first appointments start this week,” said Centre de Santé Executive Director Marc-André Gravel. “We’re offering all of the same services that were offered before with regards to diabetes care, but we’re also now offering free foot care, psycho-social care and a walking program and consultations with pharmacists to make sure the clients’ medication is working the way it should be. Drop-ins are also available five days per week, including during Thursday evening.”

The collaboration between the two local health care facilities came together rather quickly, with only six months passing between the initial discussions to the official opening.

“It worked out well because we wanted to increase our footprint in the community and provide more care to our residents,” said Gravel. “We had been taking care of our diabetic clients before and had developed an expertise in the field, but by joining our resources with those from Sensenbrenner Hospital, we’re now able to offer a much more comprehensive program to everyone. Every decision that was made was done so with the client in mind.”

Those wishing to book an appointment with the Kapuskasing Diabetes Education Centre, can do so by dialing: (705) 337-1201.