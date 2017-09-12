Kap gearing up for Terry Fox Run

Hundreds of thousands of people across Canada are expected to participate in the Annual Terry Fox Run on Sunday, September 18th, a fundraising event taking place in over 800 communities nation-wide that continue to embody the indomitable spirit of Terry Fox.

Kapuskasing is one of those participating communities gearing up for the annual event.

Terry’s Marathon of Hope in 1980 heralded a new age in fundraising.

Terry was an innovator, raising funds for a disease that was still referred to in whispers while attempting to ran across Canada, an athletic feat few able-bodied athletes would even consider. He ran with his artificial leg exposed, he talked about his experience with cancer; he gave hope to those suffering from the disease. Terry’s grassroots approach was a direct reflection of who he was – and Canadians embraced him with an intensity rarely seen before.

There is no doubt that Terry’s example of courage and perseverance lives on today in Terry Foxers of all ages.

“Terry Fox Runs wouldn’t happen each year in Kapuskasing without our residents’ commitment to continue Terry’s dream to find a cure for cancer,” said run coordinator Susan Renaud. “Last year Kapuskasing raised over $5,100 which brought our grand total to over $208k since the beginning of the run. Not to bad for a smaller town!”

Local fundraising dynamo Stella Arezza has raised over $3,000 for this year’s run.

“I think it is really important that we recognize her,” said Renaud. “Year after year she is the top fundraiser for the event. Her passion for the Terry Fox run is absolutely remarkable.”

The Terry Fox Runs are non-competitive, all inclusive, family oriented activity where participants can run, walk, blade or bike.

Participants are slated to meet up at the Kapuskasing Golf Club at 10:30 a.m. with the event set to leave the starting line around 11 a.m.

On Sunday, September 17th, hundreds of thousands of Terry Fox supporters, family and friends, will participate in their favourite Canadian tradition to ensure that cancer research continues to make a difference. As Terry himself might have said, one dollar from every Canadian; that’s it.

The Terry Fox Foundation is an international organization whose mission is to maintain the vision and principles of Terry Fox while raising money for cancer research through the annual Terry Fox Runs, School Runs and other fundraising initiatives. To date, over $700 million has been raised worldwide in Terry Fox's name to fund the most promising and innovative research in Canada. The Terry Fox Foundation national headquarters are located in Burnaby, BC with offices in nine provinces. For more information visit terryfox.org.