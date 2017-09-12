Flyers go 1-2 to start season

The Kapuskasing Eastview Chev Flyers are off to a 1-2 start to the Great North Midget League season after venturing to Sault Ste. Marie for a trio of games against the Major Midget Greyhounds.

On Friday, the Flyers jumped out to a 2-0 lead over the Hounds after one period, then added two more in the second in what would eventually be a 4-1 Kap win.

Jaden Chouinard picked up the win between the pipes for the Flyers.

Jared Dupuis led the scoring for the Model Towners with one goal and one assist.

Saturday night’s tilt would see the two clubs completely reverse roles, with the Greyhounds this time taking a 4-1 victory.

Alexandre Blais had the lone goal for the Flyers in the loss.

Sunday afternoon’s contest would see both teams explode offensively, combining for 13 goals in a 7-6 overtime Flyers loss.

Jacob Comeau had a hat trick in the losing effort for the Flyers.

This weekend will see the Flyers hit the road once again, as they head to North Bay for a date with the Trappers on Saturday night, then board the bus for Sudbury on Sunday, where they will take on the Nickel Capital Wolves.