This past Thursday, the township of Val Rita-Harty was the site of a special ceremony commemorating the Canada 150 celebrations taking place across the country.

Val Rita-Harty was chosen one of 150 communities across the country to take part in a Trees Canada initiative to plant 50 trees in the community for both beautification of the municipality and to symbolize Canada’s rich heritage.

Spruce trees were also offered to everyone who attended the event to plant on their own respective properties to mark the event.

Three species of tree were planted that day; a spruce tree to represent the community, a maple tree to represent the country of Canada and a birch tree to represent First Nations.

Elder Hector Sackabuckshkum was on hand to perform a smudging and blessing ceremony before the trees were planted.