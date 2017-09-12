Carignan murder case in pre-trial motions

Pre-trial motions in the second-degree murder case against Kapuskasing man Patrick Carignan got underway in the Ontario Court Of Justice in Cochrane this week.

Carignan stands accused of the February 18, 2015, murder of 24-year-old Moonbeam resident Emanuelle D’Amours at a Cartier St. residence in Kapuskasing.

The pre-trial proceedings had been completed with Carignan’s previous lawyer, Sharon Sabourin, who brought an application to the Superior Court of Justice to remove herself as his solicitor of record, which was granted by Justice Robin Tremblay on Oct. 31, 2016.

The reason or reasons for Sabourin’s decision are under sealed record.

Carignan then hired North Bay lawyer Graham Clark to represent him in the case.

The Crown now has to go through the same process with Mr. Clark, so he may be made privy to the same evidence, which was presented while Ms Sabourin was Carignan’s solicitor of record.

