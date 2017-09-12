Board Honours Trustee Wayne Major

The Board of Trustees of District School Board Ontario North East honoured outgoing Trustee Wayne Major at their public meeting on Tuesday, September 5th.

Major (the Board’s representative for Hearst and Kapuskasing) is resigning from his post, effective September 18th. He was first elected in 2011, and has served seven years of an eight-year term.

“Since my wife and I retired, we’ve chosen to move closer to family,” said Major. “Sadly, that means we leave the territory served by this Board. As per Ministry of Education regulations, I cannot retain my position as trustee if I don’t live within this area.”

“We want to congratulate Mr. Major for all of his contributions to the Board,” said Board Chair Doug Shearer. “He’s been a very valuable member for a long time, and he certainly will be missed.”

“The Board welcomes applicants to serve as trustee in the Kapuskasing and Hearst area,” added Director of Education, Lesleigh Dye. “We will be receiving applications until Thursday, September 14th, 2017. We hope to select someone at the Regular Board meeting on Tuesday, September 19th.”