Report on the Northern Corridor Children’s Fund

The Northern Corridor Children’s Fund (NCCF) would like to take this opportunity to thank the community for their continued support as we continue to help families who has a child suffering from a critical illness.

The board would like to share how we have supported these families over the past years and who we are.

First the present board members are Suzanne Piché, Dave Plourde, Hélène Pitre, Dr. Michael Powers, Eric Gagnon, Sara Lauzon and Jules Joly (Chair). Six members have been on the board since its creation in 2000.

The Fund was created after our Founder Suzanne Piché lost her little boy Ryan to cancer. She felt a need to keep his memory alive by helping others who are facing the same obstacles during his illness and treatment.

She realized that there are financial hardships for families as parents must travel out of the area and often having to take a leave of absence from work to be with their child.

The Fund helps children from Smooth Rock Falls to Mattice who otherwise do not get any support from any other source.

The fund helps with expenses while away such as accommodations, meals, parking and transportation. All board members are volunteers so 100 per cent of the money raised is for the children.

Doctors are aware of the fund and will give families the applications to them or the proper contact of a board member.

Over the years the NCCF has helped 56 families and given out over $200,000 to assist families of sick children. Some are being assisted over many years of treatment.

We are very proud to be able to help these families during these difficult times in Memory of Ryan. We hope in doing so that families can concentrate on the recovery of the health of their child without having to worry about expenses.

Jules Joly

Chair of the Northern Corridor Children’s Fund