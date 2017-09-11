New med students arrive in Kap

Model Towners can look forward to seeing a few fresh faces when visiting local health care providers, as the latest crop of med students from the Northern Ontario School of Medicine arrived in Kapuskasing last week.

Elyssia Damo of Thunder Bay, Katie Lloydwismer of Sudbury, Leïla Reguigui of Sudbury and Derek Handley, born in Kapuskasing and now of North Bay, will be practicing with local doctors at Sensenbrenner Hospital, the Regional Doctor’s Offices and the Centre de santé communautaire de Kapuskasing.

The quartet will be in the Model Town for a total of eight months.