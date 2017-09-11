Kap Dancer honoured with scholarships

One of Kapuskasing's Kap Dance Project (KDP) dancers was honoured earlier during the summer with two scholarships at the Canadian Dance Expo (CDX) taking place in Mississauga.

Neve Raymond (10) was presented with two scholarships from CDX Director Jerome Bobb, and So You Think You Can Dance alumni Caroline Torti.

“Both professionals commended her contagious charisma and consistant energy,” said KDP founder Leigh Shadgett. “What a girl!”

Shadgett described the experience as three days of seminars and classes that saw Expo directors and instructors hand select individuals for special mention and further scholarship presentations.

“Classes sometimes had up to 300 dancers at a time,” she noted.

Raymond, alongside fellow KDP members Kayleigh Roussel (7), Anabel Beaudet (9), Jaylyn Raymond (12) and Sarah Carroll (14) each participated at CDX following their successes at the EMBRACE Dance Competition held in North Bay earlier this year.

“Of mention, our dancers are only going into their 3rd full season of training and suddenly found themselves surrounded by dancers who have been training a decade or more,” Shadgett said. “Their dedication to their craft is commendable, admirable and enviable as they quickly drew attention to their technique and focus.”

CDX is a national training and demonstration expo that takes place each off season at the international centre in Mississauga, Shadgett said.

“The expo was created and is run by internationally acclaimed Industry professionals and attended by the most eager and dedicated pre-professional dancers and coaches looking to take their training and skills to the next level.”