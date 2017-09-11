‘Jacks win pre-season debut

The Hearst Lumberjacks picked up a pair of goals from Max Griffioen along with three assists courtesy of defenceman Evan Look to help them defeat the Cochrane Crunch 4-2 in their NOJHL preseason debut at the Claude Larose Arena.

It was one of two exhibition contests played Wednesday night, with the other game seeing the Powassan Voodoos posting an 8-4 win over the French River Rapids in Noelville.

Austin Caza staked the visiting Crunch to an early lead only to see Hearst strike twice on the power play before the first period was complete on man-advantage markers via Griffioen and Maxim Lacroix.

Josh Roberts tied it for Cochrane early in the middle stanza, but Samuel Bourdages supplied the Lumberjacks third power-play goal of the evening at 12:19 of the middle frame for the eventual game-winner.

Griffioen added one more goal 52 seconds into the third to cap off the scoring and help secure the win in front of 550 spectators.

Artem Bortovskiy faced 19 shots in picking up the win for Hearst, while Taylor Unruh was peppered with 51 attempts in defeat for the Crunch.