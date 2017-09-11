Chamber announces its top three finalists for the 27th Annual Business Awards
The Kapuskasing & District Chamber of Commerce (KDCC) is has released this year’s top three finalists, in no particular order for the 27th annual KDCC Business Awards.
The winners will be announced at the Business Awards Gala on Friday, September 29, 2017.
Business of the Year
Cabin Fever Motorsports & Marine
Caisse Populaire
Chez Lizette
Small Business of the Year
Kap Dance Project
Blooming Bouquet Flowers & Gift Shop
JT&Co
New Business of the Year
Kap Meats
Kap Royal Theatre
Kap Dance Project
Lifetime Achievement
La Boulangerie
Knowles Building Centre
Nadon’s Jewellery Store
Young Professional
Alain Murray
Julie Tremblay
Kim Levesque-LaSalle
Not-For-Profit
NEACL – Community Living
North Claybelt CFDC
Kap Healthy Kids Community
Success Story
Uniglass Plus Ziebart
Chez Lizette
Kap Meats
PIC-Productivity & Innovations
Kapuskasing Agri Services
InnoTerraTech
Starview Speciality Sawmill
The Chamber said in a press release that it is pleased to see an increase in nominations for the BAG and that it is striving to ensure the process is as indiscriminatory as possible.
The voting committee, made up of business leaders in the community, varies from year to year. Judges are not informed of who makes up this committee and each participant is judged on a set of pre-determined criteria for each of three steps. The general public can nominate any organization within any category. If these nominees are deemed to be unqualified, the committee eliminates them in the second round.
“The Chamber received multiple nominations this year that were not in their correct categories. Since our current process did not account for this and since last year’s award nominees were not all presented to the general public which was viewed in a negative light, we felt it was a good decision to display all nominees in our first round,” said Martin Proulx, KDCC President. "We are confident we are taking steps to ensure the whole process is as anonymous and as ethical as possible to ensure we retain the community’s support and future vision”.
The 27th annual KDCC Business Awards Gala (B.A.G.) will be held on Friday, September 29, 2017 at the Curling Club, in Kapuskasing. For more information about the even please call the Chamber at 705-335-2332 or email info@kapchamber.ca.