The Kapuskasing & District Chamber of Commerce (KDCC) is has released this year’s top three finalists, in no particular order for the 27th annual KDCC Business Awards.

The winners will be announced at the Business Awards Gala on Friday, September 29, 2017.

Business of the Year

Cabin Fever Motorsports & Marine

Caisse Populaire

Chez Lizette

Small Business of the Year

Kap Dance Project

Blooming Bouquet Flowers & Gift Shop

JT&Co

New Business of the Year

Kap Meats

Kap Royal Theatre

Kap Dance Project

Lifetime Achievement

La Boulangerie

Knowles Building Centre

Nadon’s Jewellery Store

Young Professional

Alain Murray

Julie Tremblay

Kim Levesque-LaSalle

Not-For-Profit

NEACL – Community Living

North Claybelt CFDC

Kap Healthy Kids Community

Success Story

Uniglass Plus Ziebart

Chez Lizette

Kap Meats

PIC-Productivity & Innovations

Kapuskasing Agri Services

InnoTerraTech

Starview Speciality Sawmill

The Chamber said in a press release that it is pleased to see an increase in nominations for the BAG and that it is striving to ensure the process is as indiscriminatory as possible.

The voting committee, made up of business leaders in the community, varies from year to year. Judges are not informed of who makes up this committee and each participant is judged on a set of pre-determined criteria for each of three steps. The general public can nominate any organization within any category. If these nominees are deemed to be unqualified, the committee eliminates them in the second round.

“The Chamber received multiple nominations this year that were not in their correct categories. Since our current process did not account for this and since last year’s award nominees were not all presented to the general public which was viewed in a negative light, we felt it was a good decision to display all nominees in our first round,” said Martin Proulx, KDCC President. "We are confident we are taking steps to ensure the whole process is as anonymous and as ethical as possible to ensure we retain the community’s support and future vision”.

The 27th annual KDCC Business Awards Gala (B.A.G.) will be held on Friday, September 29, 2017 at the Curling Club, in Kapuskasing. For more information about the even please call the Chamber at 705-335-2332 or email info@kapchamber.ca.