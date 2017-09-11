Change text size for the story

The Kapuskasing Horticultural Society held the 88th annual Flower and Vegetable Exhibition on Aug. 25 and 26 at the Kapuskasing Sports Palace.

The two-day event featured a variety of flowers, vegetables, and photographs on display for the public as well as to compete.

Taking home the awards this year were:

-Agriculture Canada/ Kapuskasing Experimental Farm Trophy – Kathy Buller

Most points in Show (excluding photos)

-Norman Trumble Memorial Trophy: Kathy Buller

Most entries in Show (excluding photos)

-Larabie’s Independent Grocer Trophy – Anne Jamieson

Most points in Annuals

-Kathy Buller Trophy - Anne Jamieson

Most points in Perennials

-Knowles Building Centre Trophy - Louise Rouleau

Most points in Vegetables.

-Details Decor Award - Christine Lozier

Most points in House Plants.

-Smith Miller & Associates Award – Jack Jamieson

Most points in Shrubs, Tubers & Bulbs.

-Nadon’s Jewellery Trophy - Christine Lozier

Most points in Special Exhibits

-Best Gladioli in Show - Kathy Buller

-Most Points in Roses & Best Rose in Show - Kathy Buller

-Spacek's Bell Mobility - Linda McBride

Most points in Photography

People’s Choice Awardb - Kathy Buller’s Gladioli

(Visitors' Favourite Exhibit)