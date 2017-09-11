Celebrating growth through annual exhibition
Exhibitors and the public alike ventured to the Kapuskasing Regional Conference Complex Aug. 25-26 to see the entries in the Kapuskasing Horticultural Society’s Annual Flower and Vegetable Show.
The Kapuskasing Horticultural Society held the 88th annual Flower and Vegetable Exhibition on Aug. 25 and 26 at the Kapuskasing Sports Palace.
The two-day event featured a variety of flowers, vegetables, and photographs on display for the public as well as to compete.
Taking home the awards this year were:
-Agriculture Canada/ Kapuskasing Experimental Farm Trophy – Kathy Buller
Most points in Show (excluding photos)
-Norman Trumble Memorial Trophy: Kathy Buller
Most entries in Show (excluding photos)
-Larabie’s Independent Grocer Trophy – Anne Jamieson
Most points in Annuals
-Kathy Buller Trophy - Anne Jamieson
Most points in Perennials
-Knowles Building Centre Trophy - Louise Rouleau
Most points in Vegetables.
-Details Decor Award - Christine Lozier
Most points in House Plants.
-Smith Miller & Associates Award – Jack Jamieson
Most points in Shrubs, Tubers & Bulbs.
-Nadon’s Jewellery Trophy - Christine Lozier
Most points in Special Exhibits
-Best Gladioli in Show - Kathy Buller
-Most Points in Roses & Best Rose in Show - Kathy Buller
-Spacek's Bell Mobility - Linda McBride
Most points in Photography
People’s Choice Awardb - Kathy Buller’s Gladioli
(Visitors' Favourite Exhibit)