Member of Provincial Parliament for Parry Sound and Muskoka, and PC Critic for Northern Development and Mines and Natural Resources and Forestry Norm Miller toured Northern Ontario earlier last week in order to hear from the communities before the PC Caucus meeting.

Over the course of the weeklong tour, Miller visited mines, lumber mills, Northern College, local business leaders in communities, and municipal leaders in Chapleau, Hearst, Kapuskasing, Englehart, and Timmins.

“When I have travelled the North in the past, the biggest complaint I hear about is people in Toronto making decisions that effect the livelihoods of people in the North that affects their ability to make a living and survive with Toronto Centric decision making,” Miller said. “So I think its important to travel around to talk to people and hear their experiences.”

While in Hearst, Miller visited Columbia Forest Products and the Lecours Lumber company.

“We spent a few hours there learning about their state of the art mill and production centre that has been doing amazing work,” he said. “While we toured Lecours Lumber Company they expressed their concerns that the government is more worried about managing for caribou that don't exist in the area they traditionally harvest in, and that if they manage there, there are concerns that the mill will have to close.”

During his time in Hearst, Miller also spoke with its mayor, Roger Segouin who raised additional concerns.

“I've met with the mayor of Hearst and one concern that came up is transportation,” Miller said. “He educated me to the fact that there's only three buses to Hearst a week. The current government eliminated the Ontario Northland Passenger Rail Service so I think its a reasonable ask of the mayor to have at least one bus a day going both ways towards Thunder Bay and Kapuskasing.”

Later that day, Miller met with representatives from Tembec in Kapuskasing prior to a meeting with local business representatives and Kapuskasing Mayor Alan Spacek.

“I met with Tembec and the company is in the process of being sold, but some of their concerns included the cost of electricity and wanting to have certainty with the cost,” he said. “They are concerned about having the supply of fibre wood for their three saw mills and the paper mill here.”

“Being on the ground is the best way to learn things, by talking to people and hearing their experiences.”