HEDC announces return of Hearst Panache Award

The Hearst Economic Development Corporation (EDC) is proud to announce the return of the Caisse Populaire de Hearst Panache Award.

The award program aims to promote and reward excellence among young entrepreneurs and professionals aged 40 years and under who have distinguished themselves in the community of Hearst. There are eleven categories meant to highlight the contributions of young professionals in businesses, as entrepreneurs and as engaged citizens.

For the third edition, the organization can rely on the following financial partners to present a gala where the winners will be revealed on Thursday, November 23rd, 2017 at Place des Arts.

They are: Host– La Caisse Populaire de Hearst Category partners – Partners for Employment Centre, CIBC, Far Northeast Training Commission, the Hearst BIA, Collins Barrow, Université de Hearst, Collège Boréal, Conseil scolaire publique du Nord-Est, Nordaski REDC, CINN and Villeneuve Construction.

The Panache award program is organized by the Hearst EDC in collaboration with NordAski REDC, Collège Boréal, the Partners for Employment Centre, the Université de Hearst, the Northeast Training Board.

The nomination period begins August 16, 2017 and ends October 20 rd, 2017. Nomination forms are available on the www.cehearst.com and at the Hearst EDC office.