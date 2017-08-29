Exploring new horizons

Youth from Val Rita had the opportunity to try something new this summer, as a new community program provided them with chance to learn and play golf with the Kapuskasing Golf Course's junior program.

“This summer the municipality of Val Rita received funding through the government to start a new program called Val Horizons,” said project coordinator Mélodie Génier. “The program is a healthy community, stay active initiative, and this summer we were lucky enough to partner with David Guay and the golf course to allow kids from Val Rita the chance to be introduced to golf.”

She said that over the course of the summer participants took part in the junior golf program twice a week, every Tuesday and Thursday, to great success.

“We had ten new participants from the municipality that had never golfed before, so this was the perfect introduction for them.”

Génier expressed her thanks to Guay and the Golf Club for allowing the possibility.

“Hopefully moving forward this is something we can keep doing.”