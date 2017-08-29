Coming up: Fall Fair

Kapuskasing's Demonstration Farm will be the place to be on Sept. 9, as the community gathers to celebrate the turning of the season through this year's Fall Fair hosted by Les Événements sans Frontière.

Taking place from 11 am to 4 pm, the day's event will feature a host of different activities for all to enjoy as Fall draws ever nearer, said organizer Mireille Dubosq.

“We're going to be bringing tons of vendors, we'll have a petting zoo, cotton candy, providing lunch for people to eat with us,” she said. “We're also going to be hosting tours, tractor pulls, wagon rides, all kinds of stuff.”

Entry to the farm will cost $5 per person, with children four and under being free.

“Unfortunately we need to charge in order to cover some costs, such as the live music and other activities.”

However, Dubosq said that if they gain a profit, next year's fair will see some new additions.

“If we make a profit we'll be giving it back next year via adding to the event.”

