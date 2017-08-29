Claiming the Junior Championship

Change text size for the story

The Kapuskasing Golf Club held its annual Junior Championship on Aug. 15 for its Junior Golf Program.

Claiming the top spot this year was Patrick Gagnon in the Juvenile Division while Callum Gregory secured the win in the Bantam Division.

Here are the full results:

Juvenile (14,15,16):

Patrick Gagnon - 85

Evan Gauthier - 105

Jordan St-Amand - 109

Damien Daoust - 117

Mikaël Leboeuf - 132

Bantam (13 and younger)

Callum Gregory - 89

Spencer Thibodeau - 93

Caleb Guindon - 97

Dylan Dubosq - 104

Brodyn Robichaud - 105

Brody Chubb – 112

Jayden Laplante - 113

Tucker Oreskovich - 125

Lex Lamontagne - 144