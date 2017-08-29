Claiming the Junior Championship
Junior Tournament champion Patrick Gagnon poses with David Guay and the tournament trophy.
The Kapuskasing Golf Club held its annual Junior Championship on Aug. 15 for its Junior Golf Program.
Claiming the top spot this year was Patrick Gagnon in the Juvenile Division while Callum Gregory secured the win in the Bantam Division.
Here are the full results:
Juvenile (14,15,16):
Patrick Gagnon - 85
Evan Gauthier - 105
Jordan St-Amand - 109
Damien Daoust - 117
Mikaël Leboeuf - 132
Bantam (13 and younger)
Callum Gregory - 89
Spencer Thibodeau - 93
Caleb Guindon - 97
Dylan Dubosq - 104
Brodyn Robichaud - 105
Brody Chubb – 112
Jayden Laplante - 113
Tucker Oreskovich - 125
Lex Lamontagne - 144