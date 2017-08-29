Bringing Youth Bowling Back

Kapuskasing will soon be seeing a renewed Youth Bowling Club as recognized bowling coach Lorraine Peters will be returning to lend her skills to teaching the youth the sport.

Beginning with registration on Sept. 11 at 6 pm, the program will be a house league that will see youth play once a week.

“They will be playing every Monday from 5:30 to 7,” Peters said. “Bantam will play two games, while Juniors and Seniors will play three.”

Also included will be a variety of tournaments across the year with the opportunity to head out of town.

“We play in house, with tournaments along the way, bring a buddy, family twosome, and in January we group them up in their age groups, male/female, and then we have a competition house league, and then we bring them out of town, so we advance to the zone, then provincials, then to nationals hopefully.”

Peters said the program was open to all youth aged 4 to 18.

“Its harder to get the seniors in here but you never know,” she said. “We have one, but if we can make a team it'd be even better. My popular age group is 10, but we'll bring in 4 years old no problems there.”

Cost for the registration will be $40 for the year, with additional fees of $4 per game with shoes included every week.

“It doesn't matter if you're athletically inclined or not, bowling is a sport about self-improvement and it is my job to make sure that they achieve their goals,” she said. “I teach them the technique, the practical, and everything else that they need to know and I try to push them into achieving their total personal best. They work as a team, yet win or lose all of them are winners in my book.”

When asked what brought her back to the sport, Peters said she was encouraged after successfully helping a friend's child last year.

“I took ill and so I was off the mark for about ten years, and I didn't think I would be able to come back, but last year my friend told me that their kids were in bowling and having a hard time, so I popped in and guided them and next thing you know she won in Kap and then advanced to the provincials in just a short time frame, so I caught the bug.”

Her goal, she said, was to see the sport return to its former glory in Kapuskasing.

“I want to bring bowling to where it used to be, youth bowling, mixed league, ladies league, mens league, lets try and bring the sport back to where it used to be for the little town of Kapuskasing,” she said. “I'm challenging also my old coaches if they want to volunteer to come and help me out to see what we can do with the kids, as well as challenging all of my old YBC bowlers that are now parents of their own. So I'm challenging them to come and register their kids so they can have the same experience that they had in the program.”

If anyone is interested in assisting the program, contact North Side Lanes at 705-335-8655.

“I'd like to thank Mona Carriere the proprietor and Sophie Ethier, my vice,” Peters said. “We work as a team so that it is all good for the kids.”

Registration will be held on Sept. 11, 6 pm at North Side Lanes.