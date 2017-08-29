A note to readers

Dear valued readers,

Effective next week, we will be making some changes to the Northern Times and The Weekender/Le Weekender.

We’re combining both publications into a single weekly newspaper, the Northern Times, that will be distributed free of charge to residents in the Greater Kapuskasing area.

That means if you are a paid subscriber, you are eligible for a refund for your subscription.

The change will allow us to provide more timely news to everyone in the community. Because of our previous publication schedule, readers of The Weekender/Le Weekender received a less up-to-date version of the news. By combining the two publications, we are able to publish more timely news for all readers. There will be no change to our website, kapuskasingtimes.com.

The change to the print edition will take place Sept. 7.

As the editor of The Northern Times, I am extremely excited about the upcoming changes. The ability to bring the most current news possible to readers is something any editorial staff relishes and we are looking forward to this new chapter in our ever-evolving industry.

We look forward to providing you with the same community-focused news that we have for the last 56 years.

Please don’t hesitate to contact me if you have any questions: keanderson@postmedia.com