Coeur du Nord's gymnaseum and cafeteria were aflutter with activity on Aug. 27 as the third annual “Hairathon” was held.

“Turnout has been great, hairdressers haven't stopped at all since this morning,” said one of the event's organizers Mireille Dubosq. “We've had a steady turnout thus far.”

Over the course of the day seven hairdressers, various community sponsors, and more came together in order to host an event filled day to raise money for a sick youth in the community. This year's recipient being the family of Alex Belanger.

“He's fighting acute leukemia,” Dubosq said. “He's presently in the hospital since last week where he was readmitted because of an infection. He's received three transfusions in the past three months, and five since December. So the little guy is fighting really hard. So we want to support the family however we can.”

The all-day event featured a variety of vendors, a canteen, cotton candy, a spa, live music, the hairdressers, and a variety of draws and raffles.

“We have a penny raffle where a bunch of people in the community donated items, we have a garage sale corner, a trampoline draw, so there's a lot going on and hopefully we'll have a good chunk of money to give to the family.”

New this year was the addition of outdoor inflatables for kids, sponsored by NEOFACS.

Dubosq expressed her thanks to all who helped make the event possible and a success.

“I just want to thank everyone in the community for being so generous and for supporting the cause.”