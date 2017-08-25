Hearst man facing trafficking charges

On August 10, 2017, officers of the North East Region Community Street Crime Unit (CSCU) of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) executed a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA) search warrant at a residence on George Street in the Town of Hearst.

Police seized Methamphetamine, Cannabis Marihuana (resin), Cocaine, MDMA and Oxycodone, all with an estimated street value of $1000. Police also seized $550 in Canadian and American currency, as well as drug paraphernalia.

As a result, Regis Hardy, 35, of Hearst, Ontario was arrested and charged with:

Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking - Methamphetamine contrary to section 5(2) CDSA

Possession of a Schedule II Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking - Cannabis Marihuana - under 3 kg contrary to section 5(2) CDSA

Possession of a Schedule I Substance - Cocaine contrary to section 4(1) CDSA

Possession of a Schedule I Substance - MDMA contrary to section 4(1) CDSA

Possession of a Schedule I Substance - Oxycodone contrary to section 4(1) CDSA

Possession of Proceeds of Property Obtained by Crime - under $5000 contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the Criminal Code of Canada (CC)

Fail to Comply with Conditions of Undertaking contrary to section 145 (5.1) CC

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Hearst on September 27, 2017 to answer to the charges.