Spacek encouraged by meeting re: CDSSAB

The three municipalities negatively affected by efforts to change the funding formula for the Cochrane District Social Services Administration Board (CDSSAB) – those being Kapuskasing, Hearst and Cochrane – are feeling encouraged after a meeting at last week’s Association of Municipalities of Ontario, with Minister of Community and Social Services, Helena Jaczek.

“Representatives from Hearst to Cochrane met with Jaczek to discuss the situation with the CDSSAB,” said Kapuskasing Mayor, Alan Spacek. “I indicated to her that I was disappointed that the Minister was not taking a more active role, so I was pleased she made a commitment to do so.”

Spacek said that the Minister, while non-specific, did commit to taking a much closer look at the CDSSAB file.

Hearst, Kapuskasing and Cochrane have asked for a freeze or a moratorium on any changes to the funding formula until a review is complete.

“There is currently a provincial review of the DSSAB Act taking place, which will address all of the issues we are currently dealing with,” said Spacek. “We feel it’s only logical.”

Spacek said he was confident Minister Jaczek was able to appreciate the point of view of the three municipalities, saying he believed she saw the current situation for what it was.

“I am very pleased with the depth of understanding and concern expressed by the Minister,” said Spacek. “And I look forward to hearing from her in the near future.”

Currently, the CDSSAB total budget is $18.4 million with Timmins paying $10.4 million of that. The other $7 million is picked up by the 11 other municipalities and unincorporated areas that make up the DSSAB membership.

The change to the funding formula was spearheaded by Timmins Mayor Steve Black, who after multiple failed attempts to sway smaller municipalities, put forth a formula favourable enough to garner the required number of votes for his motion to pass.

Under the new funding formula, Cochrane would pay roughly $336,000 more; Hearst would pay $438,000 more and Kapuskasing would pay $1,181,800 more.

All of the other communities would get money back, with Timmins gaining the lion’s share at approximately $1.1 million.

Only Smooth Rock Falls sided with Kapuskasing, Cochrane and Hearst during the vote, with the municipalities of Mattice, Opasatika, Val Rita – Harty, Moonbeam and Fauquier – Strickland all voting to support Timmins’ motion.