With files from Kevin Anderson

The Federation of Northern Ontario Municipalities (FONOM) is pleased with the commitment to delay the posting of the draft Species At Risk (SAR) guide for 28 species to the Environmental Registry by the Hon. Kathryn McGarry, Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry (MNRF).

“This is major,” said Kapuskasing mayor of president of FONOM, Alan Spacek. “That we were successfully able to get a commitment to both discussions and a soci-economic study about the impact of this legislation. I’m very pleased that the government has chosen to uphold its commitment. I am however cautiously optimistic, because we’ve had significant commitments before that haven’t been honoured. I do believe this time that the government is sincere and look forward to moving through this process. This is a significant turnaround.”

The commitment was made during the annual conference of the Association of Municipalities of Ontario (AMO) and is welcomed news to northern municipal leaders who have been asking for the delay.

“There were significant concerns that the posting of a draft SAR guide would see little change before becoming policy and ultimately have dire consequences across northern and rural Ontario,” said Spacek. “It would in essence, shut down the economy in many of our communities”.

Previously, FONOM along with the Northwestern Ontario Municipal Association (NOMA), the Rural Ontario Municipal Association (ROMA), forest sector and Indigenous communities expressed their deep concerns to the Ministry for failing to consult and work with affected stakeholders on the draft SAR guide.

Forestry activity operates under the Crown Forest Sustainability Act (CFSA) which protects species at risk while managing industry objectives as it must take into consideration the social, economic and environmental well-being of a forest, including species and their habitats. However, the push to take a species first approach would protect species without any consideration for the economic and social consequences that it would have.

FONOM looks forward to continuing to work with the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry to implement policies and legislation that will help grow the economy while also protecting species at risk.