Chamber Announces Nominees for 27th Annual Business Awards
The Kapuskasing & District Chamber of Commerce (KDCC) is proud to announce this year’s nominees for the 27th annual KDCC Business Awards.
The top three finalists in each category will be revealed on Friday, August 25th 2017.
Here are the nominees:
NEW Business of the Year
Kap Royal Theatre
Kap Meats
Kap Dance Project
La Chèvre laitière de Hearst Ltee
Country Roots
Amanda on Demand
Remax – Danny Couture
Details Gifts & Décor
Business of the Year
Knowles Building Centre
Kay Royal Theatre
Chez Lisette
Namaste Studio
Kap Meats
Canadian Tire
Lecours Motor Sales
Caisse Populaire
La Chèvre laitière de Hearst Ltee
Turgeon Electrical Services
Tapisrido Carpet One
Cabin Fever Motorsports & Marine
D15-Renovations by Denis Goulet
Larabie YIG
Uniglass plus Ziebart
Eastview Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd
Details Gifts & Décor
Not for Profit Awards:
Daughters of Isabella
Nordic Ski Club
St. Mark’s Anglican Church
Healthy Kids – Kap
North Claybelt Community Development Corp.
Remi Ski Hill
College Boreal
North Eastern Association for Community Living
Young Professional of the Year
Julie Tremblay - JT & Co.
Jessica Lallier - Namaste Studio
Tania Torok – Rock Box Cross Fit
Kim Levesque/ Lasalle – Cardio Centre
Leigh Shadgett – Kap Dance Project
Alain Murray – Murray OK Tire
Amélie Simard – Euphoria Spa & Hair
Ashleigh Shadgett – Kap Dance Project
Guylaine Scherer – Conseil Scolaire du Nord-est
Katherine Storring – Northern Ontario Audiology
Success Story of the Year
Chez Lisette
Kap Meats
Kap Dance Project
Drisdale Variety – La petite Tackle Shop
Uniglass plus Ziebart
Blooming Bouquet
Lifetime Achievement
Knowles Building Centre
La Boulangerie
E Plourde & Son Upholstery
Nadon’s Jewellery
Bidule Restaurant
Tapisrido Carpet One
Moonbeam Country Store
Mr. Maurice Guertin
Dr. Michel Gravel
Productivity & Innovation
Kapuskasing Agri Services
Kap Meats
Inno Terra Tech
North Side Lanes
Le Spa by Mel Credger
Lambert Dental Group
Starview Speciality Sawmill
People’s Choice Awards:
Simone Knowles – Knowles Building Centre
Jessica Lallier - Namaste Studio
Leigh Shadgett – Kap Dance Project
Linda Poisson – Bidule Restaurant
Amélie Simard - Euphoria Spa & Hair
Barbara Arsenault – Blooming Bouquet
Mélissa Credger - Le Spa by Mel Credger
Daniel Goulet - Uniglass plus Ziebart
Kevin Prevost – Eastview Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.
Small Business of the Year
Chez Lisette
JT & Co
Namaste Studio
Alternative Health Solutions
Rock Box Cross Fit
Kap Dance Project
La Chèvre laitière de Hearst Ltee
Today’s Electrical Services
North Side lanes
Turgeon Electrical Services
Le Kaprice Restaurant
Northern Ontario Audiology Service
Blooming Bouquet Flowers & Gifts
Steff’s Diagnostics & Repair
Office Pro - Kapuskasing
“This year marks the 27th annual Business Awards and we have received an outstanding number of nominations come in by the public, making for a tough competition and definitely a challenge for our judges. We have a great group of finalists that represent the best in business in the Kapuskasing area,” explains Martin Proulx, President of the KDCC. Our top finalist of each category will be revealed shortly.
The 27th annual KDCC Business Awards Gala (B.A.G.) will be held on Friday, September 29, 2017 at the Curling Club in Kapuskasing. Tickets are available by contacting the Chamber at 705-335-2332 or email info@kapchamber.ca.