The Kapuskasing & District Chamber of Commerce (KDCC) is proud to announce this year’s nominees for the 27th annual KDCC Business Awards.

The top three finalists in each category will be revealed on Friday, August 25th 2017.

Here are the nominees:

NEW Business of the Year

Kap Royal Theatre

Kap Meats

Kap Dance Project

La Chèvre laitière de Hearst Ltee

Country Roots

Amanda on Demand

Remax – Danny Couture

Details Gifts & Décor

Business of the Year

Knowles Building Centre

Kay Royal Theatre

Chez Lisette

Namaste Studio

Kap Meats

Canadian Tire

Lecours Motor Sales

Caisse Populaire

La Chèvre laitière de Hearst Ltee

Turgeon Electrical Services

Tapisrido Carpet One

Cabin Fever Motorsports & Marine

D15-Renovations by Denis Goulet

Larabie YIG

Uniglass plus Ziebart

Eastview Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd

Details Gifts & Décor

Not for Profit Awards:

Daughters of Isabella

Nordic Ski Club

St. Mark’s Anglican Church

Healthy Kids – Kap

North Claybelt Community Development Corp.

Remi Ski Hill

College Boreal

North Eastern Association for Community Living

Young Professional of the Year

Julie Tremblay - JT & Co.

Jessica Lallier - Namaste Studio

Tania Torok – Rock Box Cross Fit

Kim Levesque/ Lasalle – Cardio Centre

Leigh Shadgett – Kap Dance Project

Alain Murray – Murray OK Tire

Amélie Simard – Euphoria Spa & Hair

Ashleigh Shadgett – Kap Dance Project

Guylaine Scherer – Conseil Scolaire du Nord-est

Katherine Storring – Northern Ontario Audiology

Success Story of the Year

Chez Lisette

Kap Meats

Kap Dance Project

Drisdale Variety – La petite Tackle Shop

Uniglass plus Ziebart

Blooming Bouquet

Lifetime Achievement

Knowles Building Centre

La Boulangerie

E Plourde & Son Upholstery

Nadon’s Jewellery

Bidule Restaurant

Tapisrido Carpet One

Moonbeam Country Store

Mr. Maurice Guertin

Dr. Michel Gravel

Productivity & Innovation

Kapuskasing Agri Services

Kap Meats

Inno Terra Tech

North Side Lanes

Le Spa by Mel Credger

Lambert Dental Group

Starview Speciality Sawmill

People’s Choice Awards:

Simone Knowles – Knowles Building Centre

Jessica Lallier - Namaste Studio

Leigh Shadgett – Kap Dance Project

Linda Poisson – Bidule Restaurant

Amélie Simard - Euphoria Spa & Hair

Barbara Arsenault – Blooming Bouquet

Mélissa Credger - Le Spa by Mel Credger

Daniel Goulet - Uniglass plus Ziebart

Kevin Prevost – Eastview Chevrolet Buick GMC Ltd.

Small Business of the Year

Chez Lisette

JT & Co

Namaste Studio

Alternative Health Solutions

Rock Box Cross Fit

Kap Dance Project

La Chèvre laitière de Hearst Ltee

Today’s Electrical Services

North Side lanes

Turgeon Electrical Services

Le Kaprice Restaurant

Northern Ontario Audiology Service

Blooming Bouquet Flowers & Gifts

Steff’s Diagnostics & Repair

Office Pro - Kapuskasing

“This year marks the 27th annual Business Awards and we have received an outstanding number of nominations come in by the public, making for a tough competition and definitely a challenge for our judges. We have a great group of finalists that represent the best in business in the Kapuskasing area,” explains Martin Proulx, President of the KDCC. Our top finalist of each category will be revealed shortly.

The 27th annual KDCC Business Awards Gala (B.A.G.) will be held on Friday, September 29, 2017 at the Curling Club in Kapuskasing. Tickets are available by contacting the Chamber at 705-335-2332 or email info@kapchamber.ca.