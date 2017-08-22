The 88th Kapuskasing Horticultural Society’s Annual Flower and Vegetable Show will be staged in the Sports Palace (arena) the last weekend in August.

There is no admission to the Show which runs Friday, August 25 from 7:00- 9:00 PM and Saturday August 26 from 11:00 AM to 4:00 PM.

Visitors can cast a ballot for their favourite exhibit, win a door prize, and view hundreds of colourful exhibits which include houseplants, patio pots, arrangements, vegetables, herbs, flowers and photographs.

Come out and see what dedicated Kapuskasing gardeners can grow following a late and wet spring. For further information contact President, Kathy Buller at 335-5722.