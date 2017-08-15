UNION GAS PROVIDES $3,500 GRANT TO SRF FIRE DEPT.

Union Gas supports Smooth Rock Falls Fire Department with a $3,500 grant for the purchase thermal imaging equipment.

“At Union Gas, safety governs everything we do, whether we are building a pipeline or installing a gas meter at your home,” said Claude Baril, utility services manager, Union Gas. “Because of our safety culture, we make it a priority to support our local volunteer firefighters, helping to ensure their safety as they serve the community.”

The Smooth Rock Falls Volunteer Fire Department is made up of approximately 18 dedicated volunteer firefighters. Adopting modern firefighting technology such as thermal imaging equipment allows the firefighters to deliver a safe and effective service to our community, which reduces the risk to lives and property.

“This generous donation from Union Gas will allow us to purchase our fire department’s first thermal imagine camera,” said Michel Pelletier, fire chief, Smooth Rock Falls Fire Department. “This piece of equipment will allow our firefighters to see through smoke and darkness to locate hidden fires and missing persons, greatly enhancing the safety of our volunteers and the community.”