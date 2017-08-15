Kap River Walleye Tournament weighs in new record

Kapuskasing's annual summer time fishing spectacle, the Kap River Walleye Tournament (KRWT), saw new records forged, as the tournament witnessed immense participation over the Aug. 11 weekend.

“Things went very well,” said event organizer Gilles Aubertin. “It was a record year, record attendance, we had 116 boats registered.”

A registration number that was an increase of nine from last year's 107, which also broke records.

He said that the weekend went well with cooperative weather and minimal problems.

“We had a little bit of a hiccup but overall everything was positive,” Aubertin said. “We had great weather, the fish we were hard to catch, and we had a ton of great volunteers.”

With the record number of participants, the tournament increased the cash prize winners to the top 20, a first for the KRWT, alongside the many other prizes to be won.

Claiming the $10,000 grand prize this year was Gaetan and Steve Dorval from Kapuskasing, while Ryan Wilker from Kapuskasing won the boat draw.

Here are the full results:

1st: Gaetan and Steve Dorval- $10,000

2nd: Jeff Vipond and Sebastien Lizotte - $5,000

3rd: Denis Martin and Perry Caverson - $3,000

4th: Steve Gravel and Kevin Robineau - $2000

5th: Dave Lepage and Guy Dubusq - $1,000

6th: Terry Bernath and Jamie Robinson - $900

7th: JC Carre and Simon Jacques – $800

8th: Paul Godin and Lyle Biglow – $700

9th: Denis Gendreault and Miguel Tallieur - $600

10th: Mark and Noah Basaraba - $500

11th: Paul Ethier and Rock Bouchard - $450

12th: Bruce Newton and Louise Turgeon - $400

13th: Rob Keating of Kapuskasing and Martin Blais - $350

14th: Jonathan and Dominique Morin - $325

15th: Daniel Gagnon and Steve Albert - $300

16th: Troy and Marci Khober - $275

17th: Derick Brooks and Guy Laberge - $250

18th: Eric Duguay and Michel Gendreau - $225

19th: Cody Lincez and Jesse Dufresne - $200

20th: Sylvain and Daniel Guay - $175

Boat: Ryan Wilker

Aubertin said that planning is already underway for next year's tournament.

“We have 40 boats already registered, yet another record,” he said. “Every year it seems we're stepping up.”

One change that will be made will be a tournament hard cap of 110.

“Apart from that there won't be any other major changes as far as entry fees go or anything like that, everything is set to stay the same at $300 per team.”