Flyers management shake-up continues

The management shake-up for the Kapuskasing Eastview Chev Flyers is continuing, as the team is now looking for a new team manager and team president for the coming season.

With now former assistant coach Sheldon Reasbeck having stepped down due to other commitments (he will however remain with the franchise in some capacity), manager Michel Grzela will be assuming bench duties in his place, while continuing his current duties until a suitable managing replacement can be found.

Additionally, Brian Boullianne has been named interim-president, after Darren Potvin stepped down as the franchise’s head to become the commissioner of the Great North Midget League earlier this summer.

“We’re working on finding a new manager. We’ve got a candidate in mind and I’ll work with him with the hopes that he’ll be able to take over sometime this fall,” said Grzela. “(Boullianne) was (Potvin’s) right-hand man and he will be supported by board members Marc Clavelle and Pat Millette until a new, permanent president is found. We thank them all for stepping up to the plate for the team.”