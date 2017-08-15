Legislation to repopulate caribou in Northern Ontario is moving ahead without a consultation with northern stakeholders - this according to Kapuskasing Mayor and Federation Of Northern Ontario Municipalities (FONOM) President, Alan Spacek.

“For a number of years we’ve been working with the Ministry of Natural Resources to find a reasonable way to implement the requirements of the Endangered Species Act,” said Spacek. “One of the things we all agreed upon was the process to arrive at that solution and that was going to be a consultation process that involved indigenous communities, the forestry industry, the environmental movement, communities and the government.

“We have patiently been waiting for the process to get underway and as time has gone by, we’ve had a number of meetings in the interim to start to establish the parameters of what that discussion and what some of the things we need to achieve are.

“We and industry would sit down with the government and have reasonable conversations about what each side wants to achieve. You think you’ve made some progress and leave the table. Some months later, its like that conversation never took place and there seems to be direction coming from somewhere that the government has an agenda and the outcome will be what that agenda is.”

“We were growing increasingly frustrated with that, culminating in January of this year, when we received an indication that the government was not going to go ahead with the consultation process that was promised and was going to move ahead with the legislation.

“We raised very loud objections to that and the government agreed to a one-day session in Toronto, where each group that was identified by the government as a stakeholder would be allowed 10-15 minutes to present their view.

“One of the things we agreed on was that much more consultation and discussion was required and I thought we had that commitment from Minister McGarry. Then we found out that the government was moving ahead again with posting the legislation to the Environmental Board Registry (EBR), which is a process the government goes through prior to bringing legislation to the house. Our information is that very, very rarely is there an opportunity to change that legislation once posted and very rarely even if given that opportunity, is it changed.”

Spacek said conversations with industry have had a decidedly negative tone with regards to the impact the legislation will bring if made law as-is.

“Industry has said people are going to lose jobs and mills are going to close,” said Spacek. “There are hundreds of thousands of acres that have been given up to park land and rightfully so. They’re now looking at limiting the fibre supply even further.

“There are mills today that could add another shift but they don’t have access to wood. The environmentalists and the MNR will tell there’s 21 million hectares of wood available and that we’re only harvesting 15, but that’s because by their own process, which everybody agrees to, we have to set aside a bunch of wood and then there’s the wood that isn’t marketable.

Spacek said both the government and environmentalists are trying to cloud the issue.

“The government will also say it is only enacting federal legislation, but that’s not true. The federal government has given them a lot of leeway on how to implement it.

“The environmentalists have sued the government on this issue three times and all three times they have lost. It’s clear that the courts are siding with the government on this and saying that the government has the right to take into account all considerations when developing this legislation.

“Another problem with this whole process is that we’ve been asking from the beginning for a socio-economic analysis of what the outcome of some of these changes from the Endangered Species Act would mean. The government has refused.

“It’s not the species we’re opposed to, it is the process in its current form. Just as an example, the process isn’t using good science. The government has termed this from the start as a preservation issue for the species, when in reality it is a re-introduction of the species. The process has been very flawed all along.”