It was a triumphant weekend sixteen years in the making for father and son duo Gaetan and Steve Dorval as they claimed the top spot in this year's Kap River Walleye Tournament.

“We've been doing this for 16 years,” Steve Dorval said. “It took us a long time to get the win, and it might take us an even longer time to do it again.”

Together the pair had a combined pound total of 22.28, with 13.25 of that being from the tournament's first day, and 9.03 from the second.

“This is one thing etched off my bucket list,” Gaetan said. “It has been one thing I've always wanted to do.”

He said that the weekend was a challenge, but an enjoyable one.

“It was really hard fishing, I think we had good weather but it really demanded all of our tricks in order to come out on top, and I'm not about to divulge those.”

Securing the win netted the team the $10,000 grand cash prize, a championship plaque, and their names etched onto the championship trophy, and with the cash prize Gaetan said his wife and him have something special planned.

“Im going to be donating $1000 of my winnings to the Food Bank,” he said. “It's something my wife always wanted to do if I won first place.”

Both expressed their thanks to all of the volunteers who helped make the event a possibility.