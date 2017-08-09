Showcasing the area's beauty through new contest

The Kapuskasing Public Library in conjunction with the Kapuskasing and District Chamber of Commerce (KDCC) are looking to highlight the beauty of the area through a new photo contest with the aim of creating a community calendar.

According to library representative Johane Fullum-Kosowan, the contest originated after becoming inspired upon seeing a variety of beautiful nature shots in magazines.

“We were looking into what other communities and libraries are doing,” she said. “We wanted to do something for Canada's 150th, but after thinking things over we wanted to do something about the community and we decided on this photo contest idea. We shared the idea with the KDCC, and they said they were willing to partner with us.”

The contest is open to all members of Kapuskasing and District area, with the exceptions of Library board members and personnel, and KDCC members and personnel, and tasks participants with taking photographs of wildlife, nature, or landscapes that were not previously published.

“We welcome every photo enthusiast in the area to share their pictures,” Fullum-Kosowan said. “We want to see what they see as beautiful in the area from their perspective.”

Each participant may submit three photos that must be submitted via usb or CD to the Library before September 25, with twelve photos being selected as winners. These finalists will receive prizes sponsored by the KDCC, and have their pictures displayed at location, and in a 2018 calendar.

Fullum-Kosowan said that this was the first time such a contest has been held.

“It's all about community spirit,” she said. “It's something simple but at the same time its something very interesting, as it allows everyone to see things in the area that maybe not everyone has a chance to see.”

The contest officially opened on July 25, and will run until Sept. 25.

“Its a fun project and partnership, doing it with the KDCC makes it easier on us,” she said. “So we'll see how it goes. It's something simple and we hope its going to work. Looking forward to seeing all the pictures.”