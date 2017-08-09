Coming up: Kap River Walleye Tournament

The Kap River Walleye Tournament fast approaches with the tournament beginning on Aug.11 and going to the 13, and registration numbers have left organizers thrilled.

“Registration has been amazing, it's almost ridiculous,” said organizer Michel Dubusq. “We have 114 boats registered so far.”

He said that in years previous the tournament was capped at 100 boats, but they decided this year to see how high the numbers will climb.

“We decided to let things fall where they fall, but next year we're going to recap the tournament at 110 boats, with a firm cap so that no one will be able to sign up after those spots have been filled.”

As part of the Northern Ontario Walleye Trail sanctioned events, the tournament rules see two-person teams per boat aim to score the best catches with a six fish limit. In addition, there will be over $30,000 in prizes.

One of the changes to the tournament this year will be increasing the number of cash prizes.

“We'll be paying out cash prizes to 20th, as opposed to 15th in previous years.”

Dubusq said that due to the higher amount of boats there will be more prizes as a whole.

“We have more boats, so we're going to payout more, due to there being more cash prizes, it brings the entire pool up.”

The tournament begins on Aug. 11.

“I'd just like to thank all of our local merchants that sponsored us and gave prizes, as well as expressing a special thanks to First Nations AGI Limited for sponsoring the $1,000 cash prize per day for the biggest fish award.