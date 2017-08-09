Coming up: Country Music Festival

It's that time of year again for a weekend full of musical entertainment, revisiting old friends, and more as La Forge Jos Godin will be hosting its annual Country Music Festival on Aug. 17-20.

The festival will officially begin on Aug. 17 with a washer's tournament in the afternoon, before leading into the campfire singalong Thursday night, and full days of music on Friday and Saturday, a rib supper on Saturday night, and a brunch Sunday morning.

New this year is a large inflatable tent, acquired to help combat poor weather which the festival faced in droves last year.

“We have acquired an inflatable tent, that is 40 feet by 80 feet,” said organizer Gilbert Couture. “So weather should not be as much of a challenge this year.”

Couture said that in regards to the musical lineup, the festival will be hearing a few returning voices.

“We have Carole Champagne, and then we have the Rouleau Brothers, and we still have to confirm but we probably have Lucien Quinn, and then we have a band called Country Spirit, which is some of our own local talent, among many more,” he said. “So it will be a wonderful musical weekend.”

Currently there are already 60 RVs booked, but Couture said that there's still room for more.

“Registration is still open to park your RV here for the weekend.”

Additionally, he said that tickets for the rib dinner on Saturday are still available at La Forge.

“Make sure to get your tickets before its too late.”

The Country Music Festival will be held at La Forge beginning on Aug. 17.