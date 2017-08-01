Val Rita-Harty encourages young entrepreneurs

On July 20th, two courageous young entrepreneurs, William and Samuel Baril, came to present their business in front of the Val Rita -Harty Economic Development Corporation.

They each received $200.� $100 was given to participate in the Youth Enterprise Camp, offered by North Claybelt Community Future Development Corporation in Moonbeam, and another $100 to present their business and talk about their experience to the EDC of Val Rita-Harty.�

This initiative was to encourage young entrepreneurs of Val Rita-Harty �and encourage them to one day maybe start their own business.