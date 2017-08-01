Spacek's gives back through donation to Food Bank
Spacek's AVU donated over $250 worth of food to the Kapuskasing Food Bank on July 25 as a means to give back to the community following their customer appreciation barbeque earlier in the month. Pictured from left is Amanda Marriot, Rick Bartlett, and Gary Fortin.
Spacek's AVU gave back to the community on July 25 as they donated over $250 worth of food to the Kapuskasing Food Bank.
Amanda Marriott of Spacek's said that the donations came during an appreciation barbecue held earlier in the month.
�We had a family and friends barbecue earlier this month, where people got a free hotdog, in conjunction with Bell, and then people could donate to the Food Bank,� she said. �We had about $250 donated, and we took the money we got to go and buy food.�
Food Bank representative Rick Bartlett said that he was thankful for the donation.
�It is amazing to see how much food was donated during the week,� he said. �It will be going a long way.�
Bartlett said that the Food Bank is currently preparing for September, when it starts up again.
�We're filling our coffers with food again, and this donation is fantastic and will help us out.�