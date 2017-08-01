Spacek's gives back through donation to Food Bank

Spacek's AVU gave back to the community on July 25 as they donated over $250 worth of food to the Kapuskasing Food Bank.

Amanda Marriott of Spacek's said that the donations came during an appreciation barbecue held earlier in the month.

�We had a family and friends barbecue earlier this month, where people got a free hotdog, in conjunction with Bell, and then people could donate to the Food Bank,� she said. �We had about $250 donated, and we took the money we got to go and buy food.�

Food Bank representative Rick Bartlett said that he was thankful for the donation.

�It is amazing to see how much food was donated during the week,� he said. �It will be going a long way.�

Bartlett said that the Food Bank is currently preparing for September, when it starts up again.

�We're filling our coffers with food again, and this donation is fantastic and will help us out.�