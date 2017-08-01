Flyers prez steps down to become GNML commish

Darren Potvin has stepped down as the president of the Kapuskasing Eastview Chev Flyers in order to take the position of Commissioner of the Great North Midget Hockey League.

The league's board of director voted to approve Potvin as the league's new head following the resignation of outgoing commish Bob MacLean a week ago.

"It all happened really quickly," said Potvin. "I expected it to take a couple of week's at least before the vote happened, but I guess the board wanted the position filled as soon as possible with the 2017-2018 season just around the corner."

While only 29 years old, Potvin has a plethora of experience in the league, having served with the Flyers as an assistant coach, manager and team president over the course of the last eight years.

"I was told I didn't have to resign my job with the Flyers as commissioner," said Potvin. "I have done so though, because if I was doing both jobs, there could be issues with respect to conflicts of interest. Also, I don't want to cheat the league or the Flyers. If I commit to both, I can't give 100 per cent of my attention to either. I'm looking forward to working with all of the teams across the north."

Potvin takes the helm of the Great North midget program that will be an expanded, nine-team loop in 2017-2018.

Flyers head coach Glen Denney, who started with the team the same year as the new commissioner, said Potvin's departure from the franchise was bittersweet.

"I've watched Darren develop from a young, eager kid without a lot of experience, into a man, who understands the ins and outs of the game both on and off of the ice," said Denney. "He's honest and straightforward and has always put the kids first and expect that's how he'll continue to be in his new position. This club always talks about development. That doesn't just apply to players. It applies to coaches and now executive members too. I'm really happy for him."

This year, the GNML will feature nine teams including the Soo Greyhounds, Soo Thunderbirds minor midgets, Kapuskasing Flyers, Sudbury Nickel Capital Wolves, Sudbury Wolves minor midgets, North Bay major midgets and minor midgets, New Liskeard Cubs and Timmins Majors.

The Soo minor midgets and the North Bay minor midgets are new additions to the league this season.