Celebrating Summer with the Amazing Race day camp

Youth in Kapuskasing had the opportunity again this year to spend their summer mornings participating in a variety of activities held at the Kapuskasing District High School through Abundant Life's annual summer day-camp that took place earlier in July.

Taking place from July 10 to the 14, the day-camp welcomed children from grades junior kindergarten to five to participate in games, crafts, songs, and more.

“Turnout was pretty good this year,” said Abundant Life representative Sarah Burt. “We've been consistent with our numbers which is perfect, and we saw new kids coming every day so it's been pretty good.”

This year's camp was run by a group from Parry Sound, Burt said.

“We're looking forward to hosting the camp again next year, and seeing more kids out,” she said. “We enjoy the staff here at KDHS, we appreciate all they've done and we're thankful to the team from Parry Sound for coming.”