Every year, the Kapuskasing & District Chamber of Commerce (KDCC) recognizes local businesses and individuals who have demonstrated continued success and strong community involvement during its Business Awards Gala (B.A.G.). The 27th Annual Business Awards Gala: An Evening of Excellence, will take place on Friday, September 29th, 2017, in Kapuskasing. Stay tuned for more details and a formal invitation.

Nominations / Présentation de candidatures

Help us recognize business excellence in our community! To submit a nomination, please complete the enclosed nomination form and send it by mail, email, or fax along with all supporting material before Friday, August 11th, 2017.

 Business of the Year (6+ employees) / Entreprise de l’année

 Small Business of the Year (1-5 employees/self-employed) / Petite entreprise de l’année

 New Business of the Year / Nouvelle entreprise de l’année

 Innovation & Productivity (New) / Innovation et productivité (nouveau)

 Not-for-profit of the Year / Organisme à but non lucratif de l’année

 Young Professional of the Year / Jeune professionnel de l’année

 Success Story of the Year / Réussite de l’année

 Lifetime Achievement / OEuvre d’une vie

 People’s Choice / Prix du public

Pour obtenir plus de renseignements / For more information, please contact Donna at 705-335-2332, info@kapchamber.ca or visit the KDCC office located at the Welcome Centre.

NOMINATION FORM (PDF - EN): http://bit.ly/2vmZpx7