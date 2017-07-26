Kapuskasing was visited by members of the Ontario Northland Railway Historical and Technical Society (ONRHTS) on July 22 as part of their annual tour of communities in Northern Ontario.

“We're people that are interest in anything to do with the Ontario Northland Railway,” said member Lloyd Leonard. “Some of us are interested from a historical perspective, others from a modelling perspective.”



He said that the group comes together once a year and travels anywhere from North Bay to Hearst in order to visit sites related to the ONR.

The purpose of their visit to Kapuskasing was to stop by the Ron Morel Memorial Museum and tour the mill.

“As we're using Hearst as our base of operations this year so to speak, we went to Cochrane and toured the ONR shops yesterday, then we came to Kapuskasing to visit the mill and museum here today, and then we're returning to Hearst for a saw mill demonstration on the south side of the highway.

Leonard said that it had been eight years since Kapuskasing was last a visit for the organization but that they enjoyed their time here.

“We had a wonderful time visiting here, the weather and sights have been fantastic.”