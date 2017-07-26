MALE YOUTHS ARRESTED AND CHARGED FOR ROBBERY

Change text size for the story

On July 21, 2017, at approximately 11:39 p.m., Kapuskasing officers of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a weapons call on Riverside Drive in the Town of Kapuskasing.

Uniformed officers responding to the call located and arrested the male a short distance from the crime scene.

With the assistance of the OPP North East Region Criminal Investigation Unit, police determined that two youths had committed several violent crimes.

One youth, a 17 year old male from Smooth Rock Falls, Ontario has been charged with the following offences under the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA):

Robbery with Weapon contrary to section 344(1)(b) of the Criminal Code of Canada (CC)

Robbery with Theft contrary to section 344(1)(b) CC

Kidnapping - Confine contrary to section 279(1.1)(b) CC

Three counts of Assault with a Weapon contrary to section 267(a) CC

Three counts of Utterings Threats - Cause Death or Bodily Harm contrary to section 264.1(1)(a) CC

Break, Enter Dwelling House - Commit Indictable Offence contrary to section 348(1)(b) CC

Mischief - Destroys or Damages Property contrary to section 430(1)(a) CC

Five Counts of Fail to Comply with Sentence contrary to section 137 YCJA



A second youth, a 15 year old male from Kapuskasing, Ontario has been charged with the following offences under the Youth Criminal Justice Act (YCJA):

Robbery with Weapon contrary to section 344(1)(b) of the Criminal Code of Canada (CC)

Robbery with Theft contrary to section 344(1)(b) CC

Kidnapping - Confine contrary to section 279(1.1)(b) CC

Four counts of Assault with a Weapon contrary to section 267(a) CC

Three counts of Utterings Threats - Cause Death or Bodily Harm contrary to section 264.1(1)(a) CC

Break, Enter Dwelling House - Commit Indictable Offence contrary to section 348(1)(b) CC

Mischief - Destroys or Damages Property contrary to section 430(1)(a) CC

Resist Peace Officer contrary to section 129(a) CC

Fail to Comply with Sentence contrary to section 137 YCJA



