It was celebration time over the weekend of July 21-23 as Kapuskasing celebrated its 18 th annual Lumberjack Heritage Festival.

Taking place primarily in Riverside Park, the three-day event was a hotbed of activity as there were constantly people to be found taking in the sights, tasting the food, listening to music, or participating in the competitions.

The Festival officially opened on July 21, with the ceremony in the park that also served to celebrate Canada's recent 150 th , before seeing this year's honourary lumberjack Olivier Vermette recognized, and the opening log cutting ceremony.

This year's schedule saw the bulk of activities and events taking place on the 22, with some returning features also present on the 23 rd .

New to the festival this year was a wider variety of activities featured in the park, such as helicopter rides, a Science North exhibit, Little Ray's Nature Centre, and a large section of the park devoted to Beauce Carnaval that featured 12 different rides, and a number of games with prizes to be won.

The Festival also saw a number of returning activities such as the athletic competition held by Rock Box CrossFit, the Lumberjack camp and demonstrations, the car show, and the Amateur Lumberjack competition.

Musical talent was also heavy on display over the weekend, with live music being performed by Estelle Deschamp and the Road Ryders, and Kickback Tracii playing on Friday night, while The How Do You Like Me Nows, Barrel House Blues Band, Off the Kuff, and more performed during Saturday and Sunday.

For evening entertainment this year, the Sports Palace was host to a concert Saturday night that featured local talent Small Town Liberation Project opening for Bleeker with the main event being The Trews.

Event organizer Gilbert Peters said that reception was positive.

“ I think everyone is generally pleased with how everything is going,” he said. “Right now everyone is excited by the positive attitude the people are having by coming here to visit us.”



He said that the weekend saw a number of out-of-town visitors and returning faces.