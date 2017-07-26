Francophone entrepreneurs will benefit from business mentorship and coaching as a result of a Government of Canada investment of $72,648 in the Hearst and Area Economic Development Corporation.

The funding was announced by David Lametti, Parliamentary Secretary to the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, and Minister responsible for FedNor, the Government of Canada’s economic development organization for Northern Ontario.

“We’re grateful for today’s funding announcement by the Government of Canada,” said Hearst Mayor Roger Sigouin. “This FedNor investment will enable us to work with our local small businesses and provide them with the personalized training and mentorship they need to better understand and serve their clientele with the goal of increasing their reach and strengthen their market position.”

Mr. Lametti made the announcement at the start of a two-day tour of Hearst, Kapuskasing and Timmins.

During his tour, Mr. Lametti will meet with community and business leaders to discuss how to seize new and emerging opportunities to strengthen Northern Ontario’s economy, support high-growth businesses and create well-paying, middle-class jobs for Northern Ontarians.

The discussions will inform the development of the Government’s Prosperity and Growth Strategy for Northern Ontario, a targeted approach to economic development through innovation. This strategy, which will guide federal investments and activities in the region in the coming years, will focus on ways to build on the unique strengths and competitive advantages that Northern Ontario has in mining, resources and agriculture, among other sectors.

This regional strategy for Northern Ontario is part of the Government of Canada’s Innovation and Skills Plan, an ambitious effort to make Canada a world-leading centre for innovation that will create more well-paying jobs and grow the middle class.