The Ontario government will invest an additional $23 million in 25 North East Local Health Integration Network (NE LHIN) hospitals to provide faster access to health care, expand crucial services and procedures, as well as improve the patient experience of Northerners.

“ These new investments will mean reduced wait times, better access to more procedures, and an improved experience for patients in Sudbury. This is a good budget for our community, and I will continue to be a strong advocate to ensure Sudbury has access to the highest quality healthcare,” said Glenn Thibeault, MPP for Sudbury.

This investment in Northeastern Ontario is part of a 3.1 per cent increase in hospital funding proposed in the 2017 Budget to directly benefit patients at every public hospital across Ontario.

“ By increasing our investment to each and every publicly funded hospital in Ontario, patients will be able to connect with specialists faster, have reduced wait times and better access to the procedures they need close to home,” said Dr. Eric Hoskins, Minister of Health and Long-Term Care.

These investments will provide Northerners with improved access and reduced wait times for chemotherapy, stroke treatments, hip and knee replacements, Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRIs) and other vital services and procedures.

“ The North East LHIN works with all of the region’s 25 hospital to improve access to care and reduce wait times. This new investment will benefit Northerners by strengthening access to vital services,” said Louise Paquette, CEO of the North East Local Health Integration Network (NE LHIN).

The new funding will see Hôpital Notre Dame Hospital in Hearst receive $273,400, while Sensenbrenner Hospital in Kapuskasing will get $320,200.

Smooth Rock Falls Hospital will receive $118,900.