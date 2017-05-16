KFSC wins numerous James Bay region awards

The Kapuskasing Figure Skating Club has done it again.

Last week, the Skate Canada Northern Ontario-James Bay Region Board announced the winners for the 2016-2017 season Achievement Awards and the local club came away the big winner, earning nine awards.

“ We have an amazing group here,” said KFSC President, Natacha Grant. Congratulations to all of our skaters, coaches, par ents, volunteers and the board as the KFSC has once again been awarded the Club of the Year Award. Good job everyone.

“ Congratulations also go out to Sylvie Jeanneault who was nominated by our club and received the Lily Dulong Officials Award of Excellence, Lynn Ann Grzela who will receive the Volunteer Award of Excellence, Amelie Mann ( Anabelle Mann ) who will be awarded the CanSkater of the Year Award and Naza Grant who will share the Competitive Skate of the Year Award with another skater from Hearst.”