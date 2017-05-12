OPP seek info on arson in Opasatika

On May 12, 2017, at approximately 2:15 a.m., Hearst officers of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were advised of a structure fire on Highway 11 in the Town of Opasatika.

Upon police arrival, the abandoned structure was fully engulfed and the Opasatika Fire Department assisted with containing the flames.

Police and the Fire Marshall's office have determined this to be an act of arson.

If anyone has any information regarding this occurrence or any similar occurrences, please contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.