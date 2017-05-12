Kap man charged with armed robbery

On May 10, at approximately 1:45 a.m. Kapuskasing officers of the OPP responded to a robbery call at a convenience store on Riverside Drive in of Kapuskasing.

Uniformed officers responding to the call located the male a short distance from the crime scene and affected an arrest.

With the assistance of the OPP North East Region Criminal Investigation Unit, police investigation revealed that, while holding a weapon, a male entered the premise and left with Canadian currency from the register, as well as various items from within the store.

Marc Belair, a 34-year-old Kapuskasing, Ontario man has been charged with the following offences:

Robbery with Weapon contrary to section 344(1)(b) of the Criminal Code of Canada (CC)

Carrying Concealed Weapon contrary to section 90 CC

Obstruct Justice contrary to section 139(2) CC

Possession of Weapon for Dangerous Purpose contrary to section 88 CC

The accused remains in custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Cochrane on May 19, to answer to the charges.