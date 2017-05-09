McDonald's McHappy Day helping families in need

McDonald's locations across Canada helped contribute towards sick children in need through the annual fundraising event McHappy Day held on May 3.

During the event, purchase of various meals such as Big Macs and Happy Meals at the Kapuskasing and Hearst locations saw $1 from that purchase go towards the Ronald McDonald House for sick children and their families in Toronto.

Kapuskasing McDonald's administrative assistant Linda Shadd said that everything went well.

“Today is going very well, we have volunteers from Kapuskasing and surrounding areas here helping out.”

She said that over 20 volunteers were on hand to help out across the day.

“Each set of volunteers came in for around an hour at a time.”

Also new this year was the sale of McHappy Day socks.

“They cost $5 a pair and all of the money goes to the Ronald McDonald House charity in Toronto.”