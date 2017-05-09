Kapswim competes in Markham

The club participated in the Ontario Team Challenge last weekend in Markham. 26 clubs were in attendance with KapSwim being the only club north of North Bay. The local club had 26 swimmers competing and they managed to grab 8 podium finishes. KapSwim earned high praises from the meet’s organisers (Whitby Dolphins) about the quality of their swimmers.

Kaylee LaSalle led the way with five 1st place finishes and a 3rd place in the 200m IM. Danika Ethier earned 2nd in the 200m breast and 3rd in the 100m breast. Although Madison Smith did not obtain medals, she did make it to 3 finals (13 and older swimmers at this meet had preliminary heats and the top 10 continued into the finals of their age group).

Other highlights:

Dustin Bernard: took 13 seconds off 200m IM.

Ryley Casonato: took 6 sec off 200m IM.

Derek Courchesne: took 8 sec off 200m free.

Jacob Girouard: took 9 sec off 100m back.

Nicola Girouard: took 3 sec off 200m back.

Tyler Laurin: took 25 sec off 100m free (a race he last swam last season).

Jessica Boudreau: took 26 sec off 400m free.

Kelsy Courchesne: took 1 sec off 100m breast.

Audrée Dallaire: took 3 sec off 50m free.

Carley Dambrowitz: took 4 sec off 100m back.

Tessa Dambrowitz: took 12 sec off 50m breast.

Sarah Ethier: took 8 sec off 200m breast.

Marie-Neige Gendron: took 7 sec off 100m back.

Raphaelle Gendron: took 18 sec off 200m back.

Savana Hachey: took 20 sec off 200m breast.

Madison Johnson: took 8 sec off 200m IM.

Abby LaSalle: took 4 sec off 100m free.

Emily Laurin: took 21 sec off 200m free.

Jodie Laurin: took 15 sec off 200m free.

Audrey Lepage: took 8 sec off 50m fly.

Myriam Lepage: took 7 sec off 200m free.

Alexie Raymond: took 3 sec off 200m IM.

Laurence Trottier: took 12 sec off 200m breast.

Up next for the club: Qualified swimmers will travel to Sudbury May 13-14 for the Sudbury Laurentian Spring Long Course Invitational, while others will compete in the B-Champs at the Archie Dillon pool in Timmins May 27-28.